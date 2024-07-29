Browns Place C Brian Allen On Injured Reserve

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns are placing C Brian Allen on the injured reserved list after sustaining a calf injury in camp.

In correspondence, Kay Cabot adds Cleveland is signing G Zach Johnson to the roster.

Allen, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Rams back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.1 million contract.

He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he agreed to a three-year, $24 million deal to remain with the Rams in 2022.

The Rams released Allen this past February.

In 2023, Allen appeared in five games for the Rams.