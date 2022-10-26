Browns Place LB Jacob Phillips On Injured Reserve

The Browns announced on Wednesday that they are officially placing LB Jacob Phillips on injured reserve with a torn pectoral muscle.

We have placed LB Jacob Phillips on injured reserve — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 26, 2022

Phillips, 23, is a former third-round pick of the Browns back in 2020 out of LSU. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year, $4,499,404 rookie contract that included an $832,295 signing bonus.

In 2022, Phillips appeared in seven games for the Browns and recorded 46 total tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, and a pass deflection.

We will have more news on Phillips as it becomes available.