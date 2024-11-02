Browns Place LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah On IR, Elevate DT Sam Kamara

The Browns announced on Saturday that they have placed LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on injured reserve due to a neck injury.

The team is also elevating DT Sam Kamara from their practice squad for Week 9. As for CB Denzel Ward, he has cleared concussion protocol and will be ready to go against the Chargers.

Owusu-Koramoah was taken to the hospital with movement in all of his extremities after suffering a neck injury in the team’s win over the Ravens last week.

Owusu-Koramoah, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Browns out of Notre Dame back in 2021.

He was entering the final year of his four-year deal worth $6,476,215 million which included a $2,069,975 signing bonus when he signed a three-year contract extension worth up to $39 million. The contract includes $25 million guaranteed.

In 2024, Owusu-Koramoah has appeared in eight games for the Browns and recorded 54 tackles, two sacks, and one interception.

We will have more news on Owusu-Koramoah as it becomes available.