Browns Place LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah On IR

The Cleveland Browns announced Tuesday that they’ve placed LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on injured reserve.

This officially ends Owusu-Koramoah’s 2022 season.

Owusu-Koramoah, 23, is a former second-round pick of the Browns back in 2021. He’s currently in the second year of his four-year deal worth $6,476,215 million which included a $2,069,975 signing bonus.

In 2022, Owusu-Koramoah appeared in 11 games for the Browns and recorded 70 tackles, two forced fumbles and four pass defenses.