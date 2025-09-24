Browns Place OT Dawand Jones On IR, Sign OT Thayer Munford

The Browns announced on Wednesday that they have placed OT Dawand Jones on injured reserve and signed OT Thayer Munford from the Patriots’ practice squad in his place.

Jones has dealt with numerous lower-body injuries during his career, including having arthroscopic knee surgery this offseason.

He will now require another knee surgery that will cost him the rest of the season.

Jones, 24, was a two-year starter at right tackle for Ohio State. He was twice named third-team All-Big 10 and earned second-team All-American honors as a senior in 2022.

The Browns selected him in the fourth round with the No. 111 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal worth $4,632,332, including a signing bonus of $792,332.

In 2025, Jones appeared in three games for the Browns and made three starts at tackle.

We will have more on Jones as it becomes available.