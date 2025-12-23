Browns Place RB Quinshon Judkins On IR

The Cleveland Browns announced they have placed RB Quinshon Judkins on injured reserve.

Judkins underwent successful surgery on Tuesday morning to repair a fractured fibula and ankle dislocation. A full recovery is expected for the 2026 season with a return to football activity in four to six months.

Judkins, 22, transferred to Ohio State after spending two years at Ole Miss. He was named the SEC Freshman of the Year in 2022, earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2022 and 2023, and was third-team All-Big Ten in 2024.

The Browns used the No. 36 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Judkins. He signed a four-year, $11,389,536 contract with a $4,923,298 signing bonus.

During his college career, Judkins appeared in 42 games and recorded 739 rushing attempts for 3,785 yards (5.1 YPC) and 45 touchdowns, to go along with 59 receptions for 442 yards (7.5 YPC) and five touchdowns.

In 2025, Judkins appeared in 14 games for the Browns and rushed 230 times for 827 yards and seven touchdowns. He also caught 26 passes for 142 yards and no touchdowns.