Browns Place WR DeAndre Carter On Injured Reserve

The Cleveland Browns announced they have placed WR DeAndre Carter on injured reserve.

He’ll miss at least four games with a knee injury before he’s eligible to return.

The Browns also officially announced the trade for LT Cam Robinson, who takes Carter’s spot on the 53-man roster.

Carter, 32, originally signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Sacramento State back in 2015. He lasted just a few months in Baltimore before he was waived coming out of the preseason.

Carter had brief stints with the Raiders, Patriots, and 49ers before signing on with the Eagles in 2018. He was on and off of the Eagles’ roster in 2019 before eventually being claimed by the Texans.

Houston re-signed Carter to a contract extension in 2020, but he was waived during the season and claimed by the Bears. Carter then caught on with Washington during the 2021 season and eventually joined the Chargers on a one-year deal in 2022. The Raiders signed him to a one-year deal last year and he caught on with Chicago in June of 2024.

The Browns signed Carter to a one-year deal for the 2025 season.

In 2025, Carter has appeared in four games for the Browns and returned six punts for 56 yards and 11 kickoffs for 274 yards.