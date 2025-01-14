Browns Promoting Tommy Rees To Offensive Coordinator

Tom Pelissero reports that the Browns are promoting pass game specialist and TE coach Tommy Rees to offensive coordinator.

Rees, 32, played quarterback at Notre Dame before getting into coaching in 2015. He had low-level roles at Northwestern and with the Chargers before returning to Notre Dame as the QB coach in 2017.

Rees was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2020 and left for the same role on Alabama’s staff in 2023. Cleveland hired him as their tight ends coach ahead of the 2024 season.

He will now become one of the league’s youngest coordinators at the age of 32.

