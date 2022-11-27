Browns QB Deshaun Watson On Track To Be Reinstated Monday

According to Tom Pelissero, Browns QB Deshaun Watson is on track to be officially reinstated from his suspension on Monday, putting him in line to make his first start since the end of the 2020 season in Week 13 against ironically his former team, the Texans.

That means Watson has complied with all the terms of his 11-game ban for sexual misconduct, including paying a $5 million fine and undergoing an evaluation and treatment plan that included counseling sessions.

More than two dozen women have said Watson behaved inappropriately during massage therapy sessions. He has settled 23 of the 24 civil lawsuits against him for sexual misconduct.

Pelissero adds Cleveland has been working Watson in gradually over the past few weeks since he’s been eligible to practice, balancing getting him up to speed with preparing current starting QB Jacoby Brissett for his duties.

Watson has also been kept up to date on how the offense has evolved this season and the team is pleased with where he is mentally.

Watson, 26, was taken in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Clemson by the Texans. He signed a four-year, $13.854 million with the Texans that included a fifth-year option of around $17.3 million for the 2021 season.

The Texans signed Watson to a four-year deal worth as much as $177 million heading into the 2020 season, paying him $39 million a year. He was traded to the Browns for draft compensation.

In 2020, Watson appeared in all 16 games for the Texans and completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 4,823 yards with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 444 yards and three touchdowns.