Browns QB Deshaun Watson Scheduled To Start In Preseason Opener

The Cleveland Browns announced Wednesday that QB Deshaun Watson is scheduled to start in Friday’s preseason opener against the Jaguars.

The NFL officially appealed Watson’s six-game suspension and we’re awaiting the outcome of this.

Reports have said that the NFL is pushing for a full-year suspension for Watson, which means we may only get to see him during the preseason, depending on the outcome of the appeal.

Judge Sue L. Robinson ruled a few weeks ago that Watson should be suspended for six games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

There were settlement talks, but the league was unwilling to settle for less than 12 games and was seeking full season suspension.

Robinson also ruled that Watson can only receive massage therapy through massage therapists who work for the Browns.

Watson, 26, was taken in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Clemson by the Texans. He signed a four-year, $13.854 million with the Texans that included a fifth-year option around $17.3 million for the 2021 season.

The Texans signed Watson to a four-year deal worth as much as $177 million heading into the 2020 season, paying him $39 million a year. He was traded to the Browns for draft compensation.

In 2020, Watson appeared in all 16 games for the Texans and completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 4,823 yards with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 444 yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Browns and Watson as the news is available.