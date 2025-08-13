Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Unlikely To Play In Preseason Week 2

The Browns released a statement saying fifth-round QB Shedeur Sanders strained his oblique muscle today at practice and is considered day-to-day, per Daniel Oyefusi.

The statement adds that Sanders is unlikely to play in Saturday’s preseason game against the Eagles and won’t practice in the second joint session against Philadelphia on Thursday.

The rookie hurt himself during the early stages of today’s joint practice against the Eagles and did not get any competitive reps.

It’s a setback for Sanders who got the start and played most of the snaps in the preseason opener against the Panthers, doing relatively well. He had some extra reps in practice this week as well as the Browns’ crowded quarterback room is in general banged up.

In general, Sanders has operated as a clear fourth in the pecking order. The injury hurts his chances to climb higher.

Sanders, 22, was a two-year starter at Jackson State before transferring to Colorado before the 2023 season, following his father and coach, former NFL star Deion Sanders. He started two more years at Colorado before declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Browns traded up to select Sanders with the No. 144 overall pick in the fifth round. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $4.646 million rookie contract that includes a $447,380 signing bonus.

In two years at Colorado, Sanders completed 71.8 percent of his pass attempts for 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions in 24 career games, adding eight more scores on the ground.

We’ll have more on Sanders and the Browns quarterback situation as the news is available.