Browns RB Quinshon Judkins Faces 4-5 Month Recovery For Leg Injuries

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Browns RB Quinshon Judkins faces a four to five-month recovery for his dislocated ankle and fractured fibula.

Judkins was carted off in the team’s Week 16 loss to the Bills, but this initial timeline suggests he should be ready for the 2026 season.

Judkins, 22, transferred to Ohio State after spending two years at Ole Miss. He was named the SEC Freshman of the Year in 2022, earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2022 and 2023, and was third-team All-Big Ten in 2024.

The Browns used the No. 36 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Judkins. He signed a four-year, $11,389,536 contract with a $4,923,298 signing bonus.

During his college career, Judkins appeared in 42 games and recorded 739 rushing attempts for 3,785 yards (5.1 YPC) and 45 touchdowns, to go along with 59 receptions for 442 yards (7.5 YPC) and five touchdowns.

In 2025, Judkins appeared in 14 games for the Browns and rushed 230 times for 827 yards and seven touchdowns. He also caught 26 passes for 142 yards and no touchdowns.