Browns RB Quinshon Judkins Suffered Broken Leg, Being Evaluated For Knee Injury

Update: Ian Rapoport reports that Judkins suffered a broken leg and is also being evaluated for a knee injury. He suffered a dislocated ankle as well and will undergo surgery.

Browns RB Quinshon Judkins was carted off the field after going down in pain following a tackle from Bills LB Matt Milano.

The injury was to Judkins’ lower right leg, and the broadcast team said they opted not to show a replay due to the severity of the injury. He had an aircast on and was quickly ruled out.

Judkins, 22, transferred to Ohio State after spending two years at Ole Miss. He was named the SEC Freshman of the Year in 2022, earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2022 and 2023, and was third-team All-Big Ten in 2024.

The Browns used the No. 36 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Judkins. He signed a four-year, $11,389,536 contract with a $4,923,298 signing bonus.

During his college career, Judkins appeared in 42 games and recorded 739 rushing attempts for 3,785 yards (5.1 YPC) and 45 touchdowns, to go along with 59 receptions for 442 yards (7.5 YPC) and five touchdowns.

In 2025, Judkins appeared in 14 games for the Browns and rushed 230 times for 827 yards and seven touchdowns. He also caught 26 passes for 142 yards and no touchdowns.

