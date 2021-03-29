Browns Re-Sign CB Brian Allen

The Browns announced Monday they have re-signed CB Brian Allen, per Scott Petrak.

Allen was signed by the team late in the 2020 season. He’s bounced around a number of teams and should have the chance to compete for a roster spot in 2021.

Allen, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Steelers back in 2017. He lasted just over two years in Pittsburgh before he was waived coming out of the preseason in 2019.

The Seahawks later signed him to their practice squad and he was on and off of the unit. Seattle opted to waive him in 2020 and he had brief stints with the Bills and 49ers this season before signing to the Bengals practice squad. The Browns signed him to their roster late in the season.

For his career, Allen has appeared in 17 games and recorded four tackles.