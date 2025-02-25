Browns Reiterate They Have No Interest In Trading DE Myles Garrett

Browns GM Andrew Berry spoke to reporters at the NFL Combine today and reiterated the organization’s stance that it is opposed to trading DE Myles Garrett.

“Our stance has not changed,” Berry said via Zack Jackson, adding they, “can’t imagine a situation where not having Myles as part of the organization is best for the Browns.”

Berry also said, via Jackson, that he and Garrett have continued to have dialogue since the star pass rusher went public with his trade demand, citing a belief that the Browns weren’t close to competing for a championship.

“We respect and appreciate Myles. We’re not moving him.”

He refused to discuss how many teams had inquired with the Browns about a potential trade.

“Irrelevant to this situation because we don’t have interest in trading Myles,” Berry said via Jackson.

Garrett went public with his trade request during the leadup to the Super Bowl and discussed his reasonings. The Browns had been transparent about their desire to sign Garrett to an extension and unwillingness to move him even for two first-round picks, but Garrett says it’s not about the money.

“I have a lot of love for Cleveland but for me, it’s always been about competing for championships, winning those big games,” Garrett said, via Jackson.

Garrett added he doesn’t think he is “aligned” with Cleveland’s front office’s trajectory for the team.

“Not a decision I take lightly. Just looking at the trajectory of the team and talking to some of the higher-ups…I have a lot of respect for them but I don’t think we’re aligned on where the team is going in the near future,” Garrett said, via Jackson.

The general expectation is that a starting point for a Garrett trade would be two first-round picks and more, assuming the Browns eventually relent on their hardline stance against trading him.

We named the Commanders, Falcons, Bears, Packers, Chargers, and Cardinals as potential frontrunners to keep an eye on in the sweepstakes for Garrett.

Garrett, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Browns back in 2017. He finished the third year of his four-year, $30.4 million fully guaranteed contract and was set to make a base salary of $4.61 million for the 2020 season when he agreed to a five-year extension worth $125 million with the Browns.

He is under contract for two more seasons and is due a little less than $20 million in 2024.

In 2024, Garrett appeared in 17 games and recorded 47 total tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one pass defense.

We’ll have more on the Browns and Garrett as the news is available.