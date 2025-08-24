Browns Releasing QB Tyler Huntley

Adam Schefter reports that the Browns are releasing QB Tyler Huntley, with Schefter noting he is the only Browns quarterback to be voted to a Pro Bowl.

Schefter goes on to mention that the Browns will likely keep their remaining four quarterbacks on the 53-man roster. Huntley was never considered a serious candidate to make the team’s roster despite appearing for them in the preseason.

Huntley, 27, went undrafted out of Utah back in 2020 before catching on with the Ravens. He bounced on and off the practice squad before eventually making his debut, replacing QB Lamar Jackson.

Baltimore re-signed Huntley as a restricted free agent back in April of 2023. He joined the Browns as a free agent in 2024 but was cut loose coming out of the preseason and rejoined the Ravens on the practice squad.

The Dolphins signed Huntley to their active roster, and he started five games for the team in 2024. He then returned to Cleveland for a brief stint this offseason.

In 2024, Huntley has appeared in five games for the Dolphins and completed 64.7 percent of his passes for 829 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions. He also rushed 26 times for 135 yards and two touchdowns.1