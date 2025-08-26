Browns Releasing RB Pierre Strong Jr.

CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reports the Browns are expected to release RB Pierre Strong Jr.

Strong, 26, was a two-time first team All-American, second team All-American and third team All-American during his five years at South Dakota State. He was redshirted during his freshman season back in 2017.

He was drafted by the Patriots with the No. 127 pick in the fourth round and is in the second year of a four-year rookie contract worth $4,373,433 that includes a signing bonus of $713,433. New England traded Strong to Cleveland in August 2023 for OL Tyrone Wheatley.

In 2024, Strong appeared in 14 games for the Browns and rushed 26 times for 108 yards, caught 14 passes for 104 yards and three touchdowns and returned 11 kickoffs for 255 yards.