Browns Request HC Interview With Rams Assistant Nate Scheelhaase

According to Adam Schefter, the Browns have requested to interview Rams passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase for their head coaching vacancy.

Scheelhaase doesn’t have a lot of experience but is getting a lot of buzz this coaching cycle, and seems like a strong candidate to get at least an offensive coordinator role somewhere.

Here’s where the Browns’ search for a new head coach stands so far:

Ravens OC Todd Monken (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Browns OC Tommy Rees (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Browns DC Jim Schwartz (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Seahawks DC Aden Durde (Requested)

(Requested) Bengals OC Dan Pitcher (Requested)

(Requested) Former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel

Former Ravens HC John Harbaugh (Expected)

(Expected) Chargers DC Jesse Minter (Requested)

(Requested) Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase (Requested)

Scheelhaase, 35, played at Illinois from 2010 until 2013, later joining the team in a coaching capacity in 2015.

He became the RB coach at Iowa State in 2018 and later also became the WR coach before being promoted to offensive coordinator and QB coach in 2023.

Scheelhaase joined the Rams in his current capacity in 2024 and was promoted to pass game coordinator for the 2025 season.