Browns Requesting HC Interview With Jaguars OC Grant Udinski

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Browns are requesting an interview with Jaguars OC Grant Udinski for their HC opening.

Here’s a current list of candidates for the Browns’ HC opening, from our 2026 Head Coach & GM Tracker:

Ravens OC Todd Monken (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Browns OC Tommy Rees (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Browns DC Jim Schwartz (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Seahawks DC Aden Durde (Requested)

(Requested) Bengals OC Dan Pitcher (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Former Ravens HC John Harbaugh (Expected)

(Expected) Chargers DC Jesse Minter (Requested)

(Requested) Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase (Requested)

(Requested) Jaguars OC Grant Udinski (Requested)

Udinski, 30, began his NFL coaching career as an assistant for the Panthers from 2020-21. He was hired by the Vikings as an assistant to the head coach/special projects for the 2022 season.

From there, the Vikings promoted Udinski to assistant quarterbacks coach for the 2024 season. He was then hired as offensive coordinator with Jacksonville for the 2025 season under HC Liam Coen.

In 2025, the Jaguars’ offense ranked sixth in points, 11th in total yards, 20th in rushing yards and 12th in passing yards.