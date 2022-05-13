Browns Sign 12 Undrafted Free Agents

The Cleveland Browns announced Friday that they’ve officially signed 12 undrafted free agents to contracts.
The full list includes:
- S D’Anthony Bell, West Florida
- CB Junior Faulk, Delta State
- WR Mike Harley Jr., Miami
- WR Travell Harris, Washington State
- C Brock Hoffman, Virginia Tech
- CB Shaun Jolly, Appalachian State
- LB Silas Kelly, Coastal Carolina
- DT Glen Logan, Louisiana State
- TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden, Florida Atlantic
- DT Roderick Perry II, Illinois
- T Ben Petrula, Boston College
- WR Isaiah Weston, Northern Iowa
Jolly, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Appalachian State. He was a three-year starter and a First Team All-Sun Belt in three of his four seasons.
During his college career at App. State, Jolly recorded 113 tackles, a half sack, two forced fumbles, six interceptions and 25 pass deflections over the course of four seasons and 46 games.
