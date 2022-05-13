Browns Sign 12 Undrafted Free Agents

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Cleveland Browns announced Friday that they’ve officially signed 12 undrafted free agents to contracts. 

The full list includes:

  1. S D’Anthony Bell, West Florida
  2. CB Junior Faulk, Delta State
  3. WR Mike Harley Jr., Miami 
  4. WR Travell Harris, Washington State 
  5. C Brock Hoffman, Virginia Tech
  6. CB Shaun Jolly, Appalachian State
  7. LB Silas Kelly, Coastal Carolina
  8. DT Glen Logan, Louisiana State
  9. TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden, Florida Atlantic
  10. DT Roderick Perry II, Illinois
  11. T Ben Petrula, Boston College
  12. WR Isaiah Weston, Northern Iowa

Jolly, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Appalachian State. He was a three-year starter and a First Team All-Sun Belt in three of his four seasons.

During his college career at App. State, Jolly recorded 113 tackles, a half sack, two forced fumbles, six interceptions and 25 pass deflections over the course of four seasons and 46 games.

