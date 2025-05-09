Browns Sign 13 Undrafted Free Agents

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Cleveland Browns announced Friday that they’ve officially signed 13 undrafted free agents to contracts ahead of their rookie minicamp. 

Browns Helmet

The full list includes:

  1. Tulane DE/DT Adin Huntington
  2. North Carolina A&T T Jason Ivey
  3. Texas Christian CB LaMareon James
  4. Colorado State CB Dom Jones
  5. South Carolina WR Gage Larvadain
  6. Appalachian State RB Ahmani Marshall
  7. Southern California LB Easton Mascarenas-Arnold
  8. Texas Christian LS Brent Matiscik
  9. Pittsburgh S Donovan McMillon
  10. Southern Methodist C Justin Osborne
  11. San Diego WR Ja’Seem Reed
  12. Cincinnati G Dartanyan Tinsley
  13. Appalachian State FB Eli Wilson

Ivey is a six-foot-five, 287-pound tackle out of Charlotte, North Carolina. Dane Brugler has him as the No. 107 tackle in the class.

In 2022, Ivey appeared in seven games for North Carolina A&T but did not make a start.

