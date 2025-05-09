Browns Sign 13 Undrafted Free Agents

The Cleveland Browns announced Friday that they’ve officially signed 13 undrafted free agents to contracts ahead of their rookie minicamp.
The full list includes:
- Tulane DE/DT Adin Huntington
- North Carolina A&T T Jason Ivey
- Texas Christian CB LaMareon James
- Colorado State CB Dom Jones
- South Carolina WR Gage Larvadain
- Appalachian State RB Ahmani Marshall
- Southern California LB Easton Mascarenas-Arnold
- Texas Christian LS Brent Matiscik
- Pittsburgh S Donovan McMillon
- Southern Methodist C Justin Osborne
- San Diego WR Ja’Seem Reed
- Cincinnati G Dartanyan Tinsley
- Appalachian State FB Eli Wilson
Ivey is a six-foot-five, 287-pound tackle out of Charlotte, North Carolina. Dane Brugler has him as the No. 107 tackle in the class.
In 2022, Ivey appeared in seven games for North Carolina A&T but did not make a start.
