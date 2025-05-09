Browns Sign 13 Undrafted Free Agents

The Cleveland Browns announced Friday that they’ve officially signed 13 undrafted free agents to contracts ahead of their rookie minicamp.

The full list includes:

Tulane DE/DT Adin Huntington North Carolina A&T T Jason Ivey Texas Christian CB LaMareon James Colorado State CB Dom Jones South Carolina WR Gage Larvadain Appalachian State RB Ahmani Marshall Southern California LB Easton Mascarenas-Arnold Texas Christian LS Brent Matiscik Pittsburgh S Donovan McMillon Southern Methodist C Justin Osborne San Diego WR Ja’Seem Reed Cincinnati G Dartanyan Tinsley Appalachian State FB Eli Wilson

Ivey is a six-foot-five, 287-pound tackle out of Charlotte, North Carolina. Dane Brugler has him as the No. 107 tackle in the class.

In 2022, Ivey appeared in seven games for North Carolina A&T but did not make a start.