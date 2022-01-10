Browns Sign Eight Players To Futures Deals

The Cleveland Browns announced that they’ve signed eight players to futures contracts for the 2022 season on Monday.

The full list includes:

Weaver, 23, is a former fifth-round pick by the Dolphin out of Boise State in the 2020 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $3,602,992 contract with the Dolphins that includes a $307,992 signing bonus but was waived with an injury designation in 2022.

Cleveland claimed him off of waivers but eventually landed on the injured reserve with a broken leg. The Browns waived him coming out of the preseason last year and signed him to their practice squad.

During his college career at Boise State, Weaver recorded 128 tackles, 47.5 tackles for a loss, 34 sacks, two interceptions, three forced fumbles, a recovery, a defensive touchdown and six passes defended over the course of three seasons and 40 games.