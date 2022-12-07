Browns Sign LB Reggie Ragland Off Raiders PS, Place LB Sione Takitaki On IR

The Cleveland Browns announced they have signed LB Reggie Ragland to their active roster off of the Raiders’ practice squad.

In a corresponding move, the Browns put LB Sione Takitaki on injured reserve. He’s out for the rest of the season with a torn ACL.

Ragland, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Bills back in 2016. Buffalo traded him to the Chiefs in exchange for a 2019 fourth-round pick.

Ragland played out the final year of his four-year, $5.84 million contract before signing on with the Lions last year. New York signed him to a one-year deal in 2021.

He caught on with the Raiders practice squad last month.

In 2021, Ragland appeared in all 17 games for the Giants and recorded 66 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one fumble recovery and two pass defenses.

Takitaki, 27, was the No. 80 overall pick in the third round of the 2019 draft by the Browns out of BYU. He signed a four-year, $3,480,872 rookie contract including a $960,872 signing bonus.

He’s scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2022, Takitaki appeared in 11 games for the Browns and recorded 71 tackles and one sack.