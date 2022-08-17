Browns Sign OT Wyatt Miller, Waive WR Tarvell Harris

According to Scott Petrak, the Browns signed OT Wyatt Miller and waived WR Tarvell Harris in a corresponding roster move.

Miller, 26, signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of UCF in 2019. The Jets waived him in August and Miller signed on to the Bengals’ practice squad soon after. The Cowboys later signed him off of the Bengals’ practice squad but waived him coming out of camp with an injury settlement in 2020.

The Seahawks added Miller to their practice squad in December of 2020 but waived him just a month later. From there, he caught on with the Chiefs in June of last year but was among their final roster cuts.

He signed with the 49ers’ practice squad back in December but was cut in February. The Panthers signed him in May but cut him loose earlier this week.

Miller has yet to appear in an NFL game.