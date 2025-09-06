Browns Sign Second-Round RB Quinshon Judkins, Wrap Up Draft Class

The Cleveland Browns have signed second-round RB Quinshon Judkins to a rookie contract, per Ian Rapoport.

The team has now signed all of their 2025 draft picks, wrapping up the class. Judkins was the final 2025 draft pick to sign with their team after he was arrested in July on a misdemeanor domestic violence allegation.

Although prosecutors declined to pursue formal charges, the NFL continues to investigate the matter. Judkins is not expected to play for Cleveland in Week 1 as he will need a ramp-up period and could play in Week 2, depending on how practice goes for him next week.

According to Tom Pelissero, the Browns will receive a temporary, two-game roster exemption for Judkins, which is standard for players who missed training camp. He can practice but not play until the exemption is lifted and gives the team time to make a corresponding roster move.

The deal signed by Judkins is fully guaranteed and is a four-year, $11.4 million rookie contract, per Adam Schefter.

Judkins, 21, transferred to Ohio State after spending two years at Ole Miss. He was named the SEC Freshman of the Year in 2022, earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2022 and 2023, and was third-team All-Big Ten in 2024.

During his college career, Judkins appeared in 42 games and recorded 739 rushing attempts for 3,785 yards (5.1 YPC) and 45 touchdowns, to go along with 59 receptions for 442 yards (7.5 YPC) and five touchdowns.

