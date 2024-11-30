Browns Sign TE Blake Whiteheart To Active Roster, Place TE Geoff Swaim On IR

The Browns announced they are signing TE Blake Whiteheart to the active roster and placing TE Geoff Swaim on injured reserve.

Whiteheart, 24, signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Wake Forest in 2023. He was waived after camp and spent the season on Arizona’s practice squad.

The Cardinals released him again after training camp this season and he caught on with the Browns’ practice squad shortly after. Cleveland signed him to the active roster and released him in October before bringing him back on the practice squad.

In 2024, Whiteheart has appeared in five games for the Browns and caught four targets for 42 yards and a touchdown.