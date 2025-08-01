Browns Sign Two Players Including WR Chase Cota

The Cleveland Browns announced Friday that they’ve signed WR Chase Cota and CB Keenan Isaac to contracts.

Cota was among the Browns’ recent tryouts, so he was clearly on their radar as a potential addition.

Cota, 25, signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon following the 2023 NFL Draft. He was cut with an injury settlement coming out of the preseason, however.

Cota had stints on the practice squad with the Chiefs and Texans before the Giants signed him away to their active roster. He inked a futures deal for the 2024 season before being released coming out of the preseason and later signed to the team’s practice squad.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.