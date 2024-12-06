Browns Sign Two Players To Practice Squad

The Cleveland Browns announced they signed DT Michael Dwumfour and DT T.Y. McGill to the practice squad on Friday.

We have signed DT Michael Dwumfour and DT T.Y. McGill to the practice squad. 📰 » https://t.co/MhwvdzMeVo pic.twitter.com/p6UJcEi3gb — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 6, 2024

Cleveland’s practice squad now includes:

McGill, 32, originally signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina State back in 2015. He lasted just a few months in Seattle before he was claimed off of waivers by the Colts.

McGill has had brief stints with several teams including the Browns, Chiefs, Chargers, Eagles, Washington, and Saints. From there, McGill re-signed with the Eagles in 2020 and bounced between their practice squad and active roster.

Philadelphia released McGill and after a brief stint with Washington, he landed on the Vikings’ practice squad to finish out the season and re-signed with them. Minnesota cut him during final roster cuts and he eventually signed on with the 49ers where he remained for the past three seasons. He bounced on and off San Francisco’s practice squad this year.

In 2024, McGill has appeared in one game for the 49ers and recorded one tackle.