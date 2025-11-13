Browns Signed CB Tre Avery To Practice Squad

The Cleveland Browns announced they have signed CB Tre Avery to the practice squad.

We’ve signed CB Tre Avery to the practice squad » https://t.co/HPUWbpidSn pic.twitter.com/pJ8XkctrAm — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 13, 2025

They had an open spot on the practice squad, which now includes:

TE Sal Cannella DT Sam Kamara RB Ahmani Marshall DE Julian Okwara QB Bailey Zappe G Garrett Dellinger LB Edefuan Ulofoshio OT Tyre Phillips WR Luke Floriea DB Dee Williams LB Eugene Asante

T Thayer Munford LB Cameron McGrone DE K.J. Henry LB Ochaun Mathis CB Tre Avery

Avery, 28, went undrafted out of Rutgers back in 2022 after being named Third-team All-Big Ten in 2020.

He caught on with the Titans and made the 53-man roster as a rookie, bouncing on and off the team’s practice squad last season before catching on with the 49ers in December.

Avery was waived in August and caught on with New England before he was waived again and signed with the Buccaneers. He was then among the final roster cuts after training camp.

He tried out for the Lions before making his way onto the Browns’ practice squad.

In 2025, Avery has appeared in three games for the Browns and recorded five tackles.