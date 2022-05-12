Browns Signed Third-Round WR David Bell

By
Logan Ulrich
-

According to Tom Pelissero, the Browns and third-round WR David Bell have agreed to terms on Bell’s rookie deal. 

He’s the first member of Cleveland’s draft class to sign. 

Rd Player Pos. Note
3 Martin Emerson CB  
3 Alex Wright DE  
3 David Bell WR Signed
4 Perrion Winfrey DT  
4 Cade York K  
5 Jerome Ford RB  
6 Michael Woods II WR  
7 Isaiah Thomas DE  
7 Dawson Deaton C  

 

Bell, 21, was a three-year starter at Purdue. He was named the Big Ten freshman of the year and made first-team all-conference his final two seasons, as well as first-team All-American in 2021. 

He’s projected to sign a four-year deal worth $5,044,908 that includes a signing bonus of $849,024. 

During his three-year college career, Bell appeared in 29 games with 26 starts and recorded 232 receptions for 2,935 yards and 21 touchdowns. 

