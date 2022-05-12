Browns Signed Third-Round WR David Bell

According to Tom Pelissero, the Browns and third-round WR David Bell have agreed to terms on Bell’s rookie deal.
He’s the first member of Cleveland’s draft class to sign.
|Rd
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|3
|Martin Emerson
|CB
|3
|Alex Wright
|DE
|3
|David Bell
|WR
|Signed
|4
|Perrion Winfrey
|DT
|4
|Cade York
|K
|5
|Jerome Ford
|RB
|6
|Michael Woods II
|WR
|7
|Isaiah Thomas
|DE
|7
|Dawson Deaton
|C
Bell, 21, was a three-year starter at Purdue. He was named the Big Ten freshman of the year and made first-team all-conference his final two seasons, as well as first-team All-American in 2021.
He’s projected to sign a four-year deal worth $5,044,908 that includes a signing bonus of $849,024.
During his three-year college career, Bell appeared in 29 games with 26 starts and recorded 232 receptions for 2,935 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!