Browns Signing DE Sam Kamara To Practice Squad

The Cleveland Browns are signing DE Sam Kamara to their practice squad, according to Tom Pelissero.

Kamara, 24, went undrafted out of Stony Brook in 2021 before catching on with the Bears. He failed to make the 53-man roster and was waived by the team, only to be added to the practice squad the following day.

Kamara was called up to the Bears’ active roster last year and spent time on and off the practice squad and active roster before being released in September.

In 2021, Kamara appeared in eight games and recorded 10 tackles, including one tackle for loss and a pass deflection for the Bears.