Browns Signing DT Malik Jackson

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Browns are signing DT Malik Jackson to a contract on Friday.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2022 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Jackson, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Broncos back in 2012. He played out his four-year, $2,313,612 rookie contract before agreeing to a six-year, $85.5 million deal that included $42 million guaranteed with the Jaguars.

Jackson was set to make a base salary of $13 million in 2019 when the Jaguars released him. He signed with the Eagles on a three-year deal worth $30 million, but was recently released with a post-June 1 designation.

In 2020, Jackson appeared in 15 games for the Eagles and recorded 28 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, one fumble recovery and two pass defenses. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 65 interior defender out of 130 qualifying players.

