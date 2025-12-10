Browns Signing DT Maurice Hurst To PS Among Other Moves

Per Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns are bringing back DT Maurice Hurst, signing him to their practice squad.

The Browns confirmed the news in an announcement and added they signed RB Trayveon Williams (Chargers practice squad) and OT Jeremiah Byers (Cardinals) to the roster. To make room for Hurst, the team cut DT Simeon Barrow.

Hurst, 30, was a former fifth-round pick by the Raiders in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Michigan. He was entering the final year of a $3.983 million rookie deal and set to earn a base salary of $2,183,000 next season when the Raiders waived him.

Hurst quickly caught on with the 49ers on a one-year deal in 2021, but was injured and only appeared in two games. He missed the entire 2022 season after tearing his biceps.

Cleveland signed Hurst to a one-year deal before re-signing him once more in August of 2023. In March of 2024, Hurst re-signed with the Browns on a one-year deal worth $3.2 million.

In 2024, Hurst appeared in eight games for the Browns and made two starts. He recorded 16 tackles, a half sack, and four tackles for loss.