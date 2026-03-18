Browns Signing EDGE A.J. Epenesa

Adam Schefter reports that the Browns are signing former Bills EDGE A.J. Epenesa to a one-year contract worth up to $5 million for the 2026 season.
Epenesa, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Bills back in 2020. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5,877,299 rookie contract that included a $1,834,399 signing bonus.
Epenesa was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in 2024 when he returned to the Bills on a two-year $12 million contract.
In 2025, Epenesa appeared in 16 games for the Bills and recorded 32 tackles, 2.5 sacks, a fumble recovery, two interceptions and four pass defenses.
We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2026 NFL Free Agents.
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