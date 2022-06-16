Browns Signing Fourth-Round K Cade York

The Cleveland Browns have announced the signing of fourth-round K Cade York.
We have signed rookie K Cade York
— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) June 16, 2022
The Browns have now signed all but one of their nine picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.
|Rd
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|3
|Martin Emerson
|CB
|Signed
|3
|Alex Wright
|DE
|Signed
|3
|David Bell
|WR
|Signed
|4
|Perrion Winfrey
|DT
|4
|Cade York
|K
|Signed
|5
|Jerome Ford
|RB
|Signed
|6
|Michael Woods II
|WR
|Signed
|7
|Isaiah Thomas
|DE
|Signed
|7
|Dawson Deaton
|C
|Signed
York, 21, was twice named Second Team All-ACC to go with a First Team All-ACC selection and Second Team All-American selection in 2020.
During the 2019 season, York led the NCAA in extra points made and attempted, converting on 89 of his 93 attempts.
In three seasons with LSU, York played in 37 games and converted on 164 of his 168 (97.6 percent) extra point attempts. He also made 56 of 66 (81.8 percent) field goals with a long of 57 yards.
