Browns Signing Fourth-Round K Cade York

The Cleveland Browns have announced the signing of fourth-round K Cade York.

We have signed rookie K Cade York — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) June 16, 2022

The Browns have now signed all but one of their nine picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Rd Player Pos. Note 3 Martin Emerson CB Signed 3 Alex Wright DE Signed 3 David Bell WR Signed 4 Perrion Winfrey DT 4 Cade York K Signed 5 Jerome Ford RB Signed 6 Michael Woods II WR Signed 7 Isaiah Thomas DE Signed 7 Dawson Deaton C Signed

York, 21, was twice named Second Team All-ACC to go with a First Team All-ACC selection and Second Team All-American selection in 2020.

During the 2019 season, York led the NCAA in extra points made and attempted, converting on 89 of his 93 attempts.

In three seasons with LSU, York played in 37 games and converted on 164 of his 168 (97.6 percent) extra point attempts. He also made 56 of 66 (81.8 percent) field goals with a long of 57 yards.