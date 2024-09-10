Browns Signing LB Khaleke Hudson Off Saints Practice Squad

According to Mike Garafolo, the Browns are signing LB Khaleke Hudson to their active roster from the Saints practice squad.

Hudson, 26, is a former fifth-round pick by the Commanders in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Michigan.He was entering the third year of a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract when was among Washington’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and he re-signed to the practice squad.

Washington re-signed him to a one-year deal last offseason and he signed a one-year deal with the Saints for the 2024 season. However, New Orleans cut him coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to the practice squad.

In 2023, Hudson appeared in all 17 games for the Commanders and recorded 74 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack and two pass defenses.