Browns Signing OL Hjalte Froholdt From Texans PS

Jonathan Jones reports that the Browns are planning to sign OL Hjalte Froholdt off of the Texans’ practice squad pending a physical.

Froholdt, 25, was selected in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Patriots out of Arkansas. The Denmark native was then placed on injured reserve by the team after suffering a shoulder injury during the preseason.

He was later waived by New England in November of 2020 before being claimed by the Texans. He failed to make the team’s final roster and was re-added to the practice squad.

In 2020, Froholdt appeared in eight games for the Patriots.