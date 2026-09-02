AFC Notes: Tank Dell, Quinn Ewers, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars
- The Jaguars acquired QB Quinn Ewers from the Dolphins coming out of the preseason. Jacksonville GM James Gladstone said they were exploring “a couple of different options” before bringing in Ewers: “We were exploring a couple of different options. Saturday morning was first time we engaged in conversations with Dolphins.” (Ryan O’Halloran)
- Jaguars WR Parker Washington is entering the final year of his rookie contract. Gladstone said they are “fine” with talking to Washington’s camp during the regular season about a possible extension, per O’Halloran.
- Gladstone said he’s confident that RG Patrick Mekari (back surgery) will be an option to be activated from injured reserve in Week 4, per O’Halloran.
Texans
- Texans WR Tank Dell (knee) is set to start the season on injured reserve. Houston GM Nick Caserio said the receiver is getting closer to returning and they’ll have a better idea of his availability following Week 4: “He is close. He is not quite there, which is why he’s in the category that he’s in. I think we’ll have a better idea with a lot of these guys after four weeks, four games, whatever it is. I’d say he’s definitely closer now than he was let’s say in Training Camp. There’s a little bit more work that remains. But overall, he’s in pretty good spirits. There are certain things we just have to see. Some of this too, is honestly for him mentally to make sure he has enough confidence that he can go out there and perform the way he’s capable of, the way he knows how to.” (James Palmer)
- The Texans wound up keeping undrafted DE Sabastian Harsh on their active roster. Houston HC DeMeco Ryans said Harsh earned a spot on the team, praising his motor, strength, and playmaking ability: “Earned his way onto the team, found way to make plays. You see a guy with the motor he has, strength he has, playmaking he has, the talent he has, we’re not going to let a guy like that get away.” (Aaron Wilson)
- As for fellow undrafted CB Collin Wright, Ryan said he has proven to be consistent and attack the football: “Very consistent, never shied away, found a way to make a play on the football. They earned the right to be on the team. Both guys can help us win football games.” (Wilson)
- The Texans recently acquired WR Kayshon Boutte from the Patriots. When asked about New England HC Mike Vrabel‘s comments that Boutte would’ve been inactive with the Patriots, Boutte said he doesn’t take offense to it and isn’t viewing it as “motivation” going into Week 1, per Wilson.
- Texans GM Nick Caserio thinks G Keylan Rutledge is “their best offensive lineman.” (DJ Bien-Aime)
- Caserio spoke on trading for OL Nate Thomas from Dallas: “Coming out, raw player, but good size, strength. Had to block some decent players last year. He played on both sides. Young player, that one came together pretty quickly Sunday, mid-day, we agreed on Dallas trade, hung up phone then agreed on San Fran trade (Jarrett Patterson), a player Cole (Popovich) like coming out.” (Aaron Wilson)
Titans
- Titans GM Mike Borgonzi felt QB Will Levis handled himself professionally throughout the offseason and said he was among their final roster cuts. (Terry McCormick)
Follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!