Cardinals Signing DB D’Shawn Jamison To Practice Squad

The Arizona Cardinals are signing former Steelers DB D’Shawn Jamison to their practice squad, according to Matt Zenitz.

Jamsion, 27, wound up signing with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 draft out of the University of Texas.

He was waived coming out of the preseason and was eventually claimed by the Panthers but waived a few days later.

From there, he spent the 2024 season on the Steelers practice squad. He eventually signed a futures contract for the 2025 season.

From there, he was waived coming out of the preseason and spent time on and off the team’s active roster last year.

In 2025, Jamison appeared in three games for the Steelers but didn’t record any statistics.