Browns Signing S Damontae Kazee

According to Mike Garafolo, the Cleveland Browns are signing veteran S Damontae Kazee to a contract.

He’s spent the past three years with the Steelers, so both sides are pretty familiar with each other.

The Browns were thin at safety and hadn’t really addressed the position this offseason, so Kazee could actually end up playing a big role in 2025.

Kazee, 31, was a fifth-round pick by the Falcons out of San Diego State back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.68 million contract with the team that included a signing bonus of $288,922.

Kazee played out the final year of his rookie contract and was set to visit with the Lions before deciding to sign with Dallas in 2021.

The Steelers signed Kazee to a one-year deal in 2022 and he returned on another one-year deal each of the past two seasons.

In 2024, Kazee appeared in 15 games for the Steelers and recorded 31 total tackles, one interception and two pass defenses.