Browns Sixth-Round QB Taylen Green Made Initial 53-Man Roster

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports Browns sixth-round QB Taylen Green has made the initial 53-man roster.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson beat out Shedeur Sanders for the starting job, and QB Dillon Gabriel also is set to make the initial 53-man roster. However, the Browns will seemingly carry four quarterbacks, at least on the initial 53-man roster.

Green, 23, started his college career at Boise State and became the starter in his second season. After two years as the starting quarterback for the Broncos, he transferred to Arkansas for his final two seasons.

The Browns used a sixth-round pick in the 2026 draft on Green and he signed a four-year, $4,718,164 contract with a base salary of $885k in 2026.

During his five-year college career, Green completed 60.1 percent of his pass attempts for 9,662 yards, 59 touchdowns and 31 interceptions to go along with 459 rushing attempts for 2,405 yards (5.2 YPC) and 35 touchdowns in 53 career games.

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