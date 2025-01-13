Browns To Interview Saints OC Klint Kubiak For OC Opening

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports the Browns are set to interview Saints OC Klint Kubiak for their OC vacancy on Monday.

The following is an update on the Browns OC search:

Browns TEs coach Tommy Rees (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Saints OC Klint Kubiak

Dolphins QBs coach Darrell Bevell

Seahawks QBs coach Charles London (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Falcons TEs coach Kevin Koger (Interviewed)

Kubiak, 37, played four years of college football at Colorado State before entering the coaching ranks in 2010 at Texas A&M as a quality control coach. He joined the Vikings in 2013 as an assistant WR coach, spent a year at Kansas as its WR coach, and joined the Broncos in 2016 as an offensive assistant.

Kubiak joined his father, Gary Kubiak, with the Vikings in 2019 as Minnesota’s QB coach and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2021. He was not retained when the team fired HC Mike Zimmer and returned to the Broncos as their QB coach.

From there, the 49ers hired Kubiak last offseason as their passing game coordinator. He joined the Saints as their offensive coordinator last February.

In 2024, the Saints’ offense ranked No. 21 in yards, No. 24 in points scored, No. 14 in rushing yards and No. 23 in passing yards.