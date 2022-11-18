Browns Tried Out Six Players

The Cleveland Browns brought in a group of free agents for workouts on Friday, according to Aaron Wilson.
The full list includes:
- DB Bubba Bolden
- DB Antoine Brooks
- OT Will Holden
- LB Storey Jackson
- LB Zacoby McClain
- OT Will Richardson
Brooks, 25, is a former fourth-round pick by the Steelers in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Maryland. He was in the first year of his four-year, $3.46 million rookie contract when Pittsburgh waived him and re-signed to their practice squad.
He was with the Steelers’ practice squad before signing with the Rams back in September. He bounced on and off Los Angeles’ practice squad last season before eventually being waived after the draft.
In 2021, Brooks appeared in eight games for the Rams and recorded three tackles.
