Browns Update Practice Squad

The Cleveland Browns announced a series of moves to the practice squad, including releasing LS Rex Sunahara and signing WR Tulu Griffin among other moves.

Cleveland’s practice squad now includes:

CB Mike Ford WR Mike Woods II DT Jowon Briggs CB Tony Brown II WR Jaelon Darden S Christopher Edmonds CB Justin Hardee Jr. T Germain Ifedi T Sam Kamara T Roy Mbaeteka (International) WR James Proche II LB Winston Reid T Lorenzo Thompson TE Cameron Latu TE Blake Whiteheart RB Gary Brightwell WR Tulu Griffin

Sunahara, 27, signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent during training camp in 2020. He was waived after just a few days, however.

Miami brought him back on the practice squad later in the season and re-signed him to a futures deal for the 2021 season. He was waived again during training camp.

Sunahara caught on with the Steelers late in the season and was on their offseason roster in 2022 before being cut in May. He spent the 2023 spring season in the XFL.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.