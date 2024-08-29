Browns Update Practice Squad

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Cleveland Browns announced a series of moves to the practice squad, including releasing LS Rex Sunahara and signing WR Tulu Griffin among other moves. 

Browns helmet

Cleveland’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. CB Mike Ford
  2. WR Mike Woods II
  3. DT Jowon Briggs
  4. CB Tony Brown II
  5. WR Jaelon Darden
  6. S Christopher Edmonds
  7. CB Justin Hardee Jr.
  8. T Germain Ifedi
  9. T Sam Kamara
  10. T Roy Mbaeteka (International)
  11. WR James Proche II
  12. LB Winston Reid
  13. T Lorenzo Thompson
  14. TE Cameron Latu
  15. TE Blake Whiteheart
  16. RB Gary Brightwell
  17. WR Tulu Griffin

Sunahara, 27, signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent during training camp in 2020. He was waived after just a few days, however. 

Miami brought him back on the practice squad later in the season and re-signed him to a futures deal for the 2021 season. He was waived again during training camp. 

Sunahara caught on with the Steelers late in the season and was on their offseason roster in 2022 before being cut in May. He spent the 2023 spring season in the XFL. 

He has yet to appear in an NFL game. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply