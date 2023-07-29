Browns Waive CB BoPete Keyes With Injury Designation

The Cleveland Browns announced on Saturday that they have waived CB BoPete Keyes with an injury designation.

We have waived CB Bopete Keyes (finger) with an injury designation. — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) July 29, 2023

Keyes, 25, was a seventh-round pick by the Chiefs out of Tulane back in 2020. However, he was later waived by the team and claimed by the Colts.

After being released by Indianapolis, Keyes signed with the Patriots practice squad, only to later join the Bears practice squad and sign a futures deal with Chicago. From there, he had brief stints with the Texans and Falcons before joining the Browns.

In 2021, Keyes appeared one game with the Bears and four with the Colts, recording one tackle.