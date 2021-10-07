Browns Waive DE Joe Jackson

According to Nate Ulrich, the Browns are waiving DE Joe Jackson on Thursday.

Jackson, 24, is a former fifth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2019. He was waived coming out of training camp last year and later claimed by the Browns.

Jackson is currently in the third year of his four-year, $2.8 million contract.

In 2021, Jackson has appeared in four games and recorded two tackles and one sack.