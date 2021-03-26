Browns Waive DE Trevon Young

The Cleveland Browns announced Friday that they’ve placed DE Trevon Young on waivers.

Young, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the Rams back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2.6 million contract with Los Angeles, but was waived during the 2018 season and later signed to their practice squad.

The Browns eventually added Young to their practice squad in 2019 and he returned to Cleveland on a futures contract for the 2020 season. Unfortunately, he was waived with an injury designation at the start of training camp and spent the season on injured reserve.

In 2018, Young appeared in two games for the Rams and recorded a fumble recovery.