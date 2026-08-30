Browns Waiving WR Luke Floriea

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the Browns are waiving WR Luke Floriea.

Floriea had a strong camp and had some momentum to make the initial 53-man roster, but he seems to be an odd man out after the Browns drafted first-rounder KC Concepcion and second-rounder Denzel Boston.

Floriea, 24, was a three-star recruit and the No. 244-ranked receiver in the 2020 recruiting class out of Mentor, Ohio. He committed to Kent State.

The Browns signed Floriea as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft, but he was waived with an injury designation during camp. Cleveland brought him back this offseason on a futures deal after having him on the practice squad last year.

In his collegiate career, Floriea appeared in 47 games over five seasons with the Golden Flashes. He recorded 100 receptions for 1,302 yards and 12 touchdowns, while rushing four times for 23 yards and one touchdown.