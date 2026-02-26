Browns Will Try To Re-Sign LB Devin Bush To Multi-Year Deal

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports the Browns will try to re-sign LB Devin Bush to a multi-year deal.

Bush is set to be an unrestricted free agent after finishing up his second one-year deal with Cleveland. Over The Cap valued Bush’s 2025 season at $15.295 million, as he became an invaluable piece on one of the league’s best defenses with LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah out.

It’s worth noting Owusu-Koramoah is “doubtful at best” to return to football after a neck injury that kept him out all of last year. To help mitigate the tremendous loss of a player like Owusu-Koramoah, Cleveland looks to retain Bush after his two breakout seasons with them.

Bush, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Steelers back in 2019 out of Michigan. Pittsburgh traded up to get him and parted with first, second and third-round picks to do so.

Bush played out the fourth year of his four-year, $18,871,758 rookie contract that included $11,744,916 signing bonus. The Steelers declined his fifth-year option, making him an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

He signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Seahawks before joining the Browns on another one-year contract. Bush re-signed on another one-year deal with Cleveland for the 2025 season.

In 2025, Bush appeared in all 17 games for the Browns and recorded 125 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks, two interceptions, eight pass defenses, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and scored one defensive touchdown.