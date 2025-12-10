Buccaneers Activate Mike Evans & Jalen McMillan, Cut Two

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they have activated WR Mike Evans and WR Jalen McMillan from injured reserve.

Buccaneers Activate Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan from Injured Reserve Press Release: https://t.co/sp0ibrqsZv pic.twitter.com/WQPLe1YnnK — Buccaneers Communications (@BuccaneersComms) December 10, 2025

That clears the way for both to make their return from injury tomorrow night against the Falcons. Evans has been out with a broken collarbone, McMillan with a sprained neck.

To make room, Tampa Bay waived DT C.J. Brewer and WR Ryan Miller.

Evans, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $14.631 million, and set to make a base salary of $690,000 for the 2017 season when he agreed to a five-year, $82.5 million extension that includes $55 million guaranteed in 2018.

Evans made a base salary of $13 million in the final year of his deal and was set to become an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a two-year extension worth $52 million in 2024.

He is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2025, Evans has appeared in four games for the Buccaneers and recorded 14 catches on 32 targets for 140 yards and one touchdown.

McMillan, 23, was a three-year starter at Washington and earned an honorable mention for All-Pac 12 honors in 2022. The Buccaneers selected him with the No. 92 overall pick in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

McMillan is in the second year of a four-year, $5,663,034 rookie contract that included a $938,568 signing bonus.

In 2024, McMillan appeared in 13 games for the Buccaneers and caught 37 passes on 58 targets for 461 yards and eight touchdowns. He added four carries for 43 yards.